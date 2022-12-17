Mainland improves to 2-0 with perfect fourth quarter foul shooting

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team protected its lead with perfect fourth-quarter shooting Saturday night.

The Mustangs went 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final eight minutes and beat Atlantic City 40-28 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

Mainland junior guard Ava Mazur went 6 for 6 from the line and finished with a team-high 15 points. Kasey Bretones went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and scored 12. Bella Mazur chipped in with nine points and four steals for the Mustangs.

Atlantic City center Quanirah Montague scored all 14 of the Vikings points in the second half. She finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Mainland (2-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City dropped to 1-1.

Wildwood 42, Absegami 37: Macie McCracken scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the winning Warriors on Sunday afternoon. Sophia Wilber contributed six assists and eight rebounds. Other Wildwood scorers: Maya Benichou (9), Kaydence Oakley (6) and Sinaia Hills (3).

Reese Downey led Absegami with 17 points. Chiamaka Wokocha grabbed 13 rebounds. Other Braves scorers: Julia Hartman (8), Kaylynn Blackwell (4), Analise Myles (2) and Jaidah Garrett (2).

Other games

Middle Township 56, Delsea Reg. 19: Madison Palek led the Panthers (2-0) on Saturday with 19 points and had three steals, and Jada Elston had 15 points, four steals and four rebounds.

Hannah Cappelletti added six points and CC DiMauro had four. For Delsea, Alli Sieminski scored seven points and Emma Afflerbach had five.

Boys basketball

Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend

Shawnee 33, Atlantic City 20: Zane Bouchard sank three of seven 3-point attempts to lead Shawnee with 13 points Sunday. Other scorers: Lorenzo Gordon (8), Nick O'Brien (3) and Joey Cleaver (1).

Sophomore guard Chris Finks scored seven for Atlantic City. Tysir Jones grabbed eight rebounds and scored two for the Vikings. Other scorers: Abdul (4), Tahmir Rex (2) and Nas Turner (5).

No. 10 Millville 67, Wildwood Catholic 64: Millville jumped to a 19-1 lead and then beat Wildwood Catholic on Saturday.

Senior guard Donte Smith sank a pair of driving layups in overtime, including one with 44 seconds left in the game to put Millville up 63-61. The Thunderbolts (2-0) never trailed again.

Wildwood Catholic forced overtime when Charlie Dunner sank a 3-pointer with a little more than 20 seconds left in regulation.

Smith finished with 18 points and four steals. Raquan Ford scored 19 for Millville, and Kahlon Foster added 14. Jaden Merrill grabbed eight rebounds.

Justin Harper scored 21 and grabbed 16 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic (0-2).

Millville is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

Jimmy V Classic at Cherokee

Mainland Reg. 48, Eastern Reg. 47: Tim Travagline scored 17 points Saturday for the Mustangs (2-0), including five in the fourth quarter. Cohen Cook scored 14 points, including four in the fourth quarter. Shaun Williamson added seven points for the Mustangs, and Jamie Tyson and Mawali Osunniyi had four points apiece. Mainland led 35-34 after three quarters.

For Eastern (1-1), Damien Edwards and Max Portnoy scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.