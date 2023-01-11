 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland improves to 10-1

The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team handed Lower Cape May Regional its first loss of the season Wednesday night.

Tim Travagline scored 18 as the Mustangs won 47-38. Mainland (11-1) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Lower Cape May (9-1) is ranked No. 7.

Cohen Cook scored 10 and Jamie Tyson added 8 for the Mustangs.

Jacob Bey led Lower with 14.

