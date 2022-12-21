Mainland girls 56, Holy Spirit 41

Ava Mazur and Kasey Bretones each scored 13 for the winning Mustangs. Bella Mazur chipped in with 11.
Kira Murray discord a game-high 15 for Holy Spirit.
Holy Spirit 6 12 11 12 - 41
Mainland Regional 16 15 12 13 - 56
HS-Murray 15, Petrosh 2, Murphy 4, Little 8, Cella 9
ML- A. Mazur 13, B. Mazur 11, Bretones 13, Stokes 11, Meade 3, Levy 1
