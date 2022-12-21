 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mainland girls 56, Holy Spirit 41

Ava Mazur and Kasey Bretones each scored 13 for the winning Mustangs. Bella Mazur chipped in with 11.

Kira Murray discord a game-high 15 for Holy Spirit.

Holy Spirit 6 12 11 12 - 41

Mainland Regional 16 15 12 13 - 56

HS-Murray 15, Petrosh 2, Murphy 4, Little 8, Cella 9

ML- A. Mazur 13, B. Mazur 11, Bretones 13, Stokes 11, Meade 3, Levy 1

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
