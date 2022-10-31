Mainland, Atlantic City, Cedar Creek, Millville football players earn MVP recognition

Each week, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous week’s games.

Ja’Briel Mace

Mainland Regional

The senior running back rushed for 154 yards and scored five touchdowns as Mainland beat Moorestown 63-10 in a Central Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Mace ran for four TDs and caught a TD pass. Mace has scored a school-record 25 TDs this season. Third-seeded Mainland (8-1) will host No. 7 seed Long Branch (5-3) in a sectional semifinal at6 p.m. Friday.

Allen Packard

Atlantic City

The senior running back rushed 16 times for 188 yards and a 99-yard TD as the fifth-seeded Vikings beat fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley 32-28 in a Central Jersey Group V quarterfinal. Packard also returned a kickoff 71 yards for a TD. Atlantic City (7-1) will play at top-seeded Lenape (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Billy Smith

Cedar Creek

The junior quarterback completed 13 of 22 passes for 200 yards and two TDS as the sixth-seeded Pirates upset third-seeded Timber Creek 28-7 in a Central Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Smith also ran nine times for 68 yards and a score. Cedar Creek (3-6) will play at No. 2 seed Camden in a sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.

Jacob Zamot

Millville

The junior quarterback completed 9 of 12 passes for 233 yards and five TDs to spark the Thunderbolts to a 49-6 win over Lacey Township in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Second-seeded Millville (7-2) will host third-seeded Jackson Memorial (7-2) in a sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.