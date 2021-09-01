Mainland (1-0) at Millville (1-0)

Millville is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. The Thunderbolts opened with a 31-28 win over Union last Saturday. Senior running back LeQuint Allen rushed for 113 yards and a TD in the win. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins completed 8 of 17 passes for 177 yards and TD. Mainland quarterback Marlon Leslie ran for 187 yards against EHT. Sophomore safety Christian Elliott made 15 tackles.