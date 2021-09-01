 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland (1-0) at Millville (1-0)
0 comments

Mainland (1-0) at Millville (1-0)

Mainland (1-0) at Millville (1-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Millville is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. The Thunderbolts opened with a 31-28 win over Union last Saturday. Senior running back LeQuint Allen rushed for 113 yards and a TD in the win. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins completed 8 of 17 passes for 177 yards and TD. Mainland quarterback Marlon Leslie ran for 187 yards against EHT. Sophomore safety Christian Elliott made 15 tackles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News