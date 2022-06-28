 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Maggie Boyle

  • 0
LCMR vs Spirit

Lower Cape May Regional's Maggie Boyle 33 drives past Holy Spirit's Leah Corkhill 8 during the first half of girls Lacrosse game at Holy Spirit High School Friday May 6, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Lower Cape May Regional

The senior scored 47 goals and added 27 assists for the Caper Tigers. She also had 45 draw controls and 37 ground balls. Boyle finished ranked third in program history in career assists and is top 10 in career goals. She will continue her lacrosse career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News