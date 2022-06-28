Maggie Boyle

Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 47 goals and added 27 assists for the Caper Tigers. She also had 45 draw controls and 37 ground balls. Boyle finished ranked third in program history in career assists and is top 10 in career goals. She will continue her lacrosse career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
