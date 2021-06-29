 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maggie Boyle, Lower Cape May Regional
0 comments

Maggie Boyle, Lower Cape May Regional

The junior scored a team-leading 50 goals to go with 26 assists, second-most on the team, for 73 points were the most on the team. She also contributed in the transition game with 24 ground balls, 21 forced turnovers and 14 draw controls.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News