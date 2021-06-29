Madison Wenner, Ocean City

The sophomore was one of the main defenders on a unit that allowed an average of 6.75 goals per game. Not only did Wenner finish with 30 draw controls, she forced multiple turnovers that led to Red Raider points. She contributed offensively with four goals.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today