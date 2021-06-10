Madison Morgan

Community/school activities Shore Memorial Hospitall Habitat for Humanity — Cape May County; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; Lunch with Lynch Foundation; Active Minds — Stockton University
Post-high school plans Northeastern University
Career goals Biomedical engineer
What motivated you to take up the cause of mental health and advocate for your fellow students?The main one was my sister Morgan. All throughout her high school career, she ignited the change — she founded a club that advocated for mental health. When I arrived at the high school, I saw the impact that she had, and I saw the opportunity to make an even bigger impact. So through my experience and knowledge with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Stockton University’s Active Minds, I took all those resources and I employed them at Ocean City High School. Growing up, I struggled myself with mental health. I saw how my struggles were with the lack of resources, and I wanted to make sure in the future, that changed because students need to know that struggling with mental health is OK. It’s normal, and there are people there to support you no matter what.
Tell me a little more about your time volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. How did that come about, and what did you learn?Habitat for Humanity was the first volunteer opportunity I had growing up. My mom wanted us to get a bit more involved within the community. She saw the opportunity to volunteer with Habitat, and I jumped on it. I was so excited. I’m a very creative person, so being able to build a house from scratch is amazing. Being able to meet with (the families) and work with them. ... I was able to hear their stories and hear their struggles and how far they’ve come.
Why is it important young people become leaders in their community?Communities are based on the leaders within them. If there are no leaders in the community, the community may not thrive. If you see an opportunity in your community to become that leader, don’t wait for the change, become the change. As a generation, we have so much opportunity to grow and expand the world. We need young leaders to uplift them — not only uplift themselves and their local community, but the whole world. If you inspire one person by a small change, that could affect their life forever, and I think that’s the most important takeaway from being a young leader in your community.
—Jacklyn McQuarrie
