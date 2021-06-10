Madison Morgan

What motivated you to take up the cause of mental health and advocate for your fellow students?The main one was my sister Morgan. All throughout her high school career, she ignited the change — she founded a club that advocated for mental health. When I arrived at the high school, I saw the impact that she had, and I saw the opportunity to make an even bigger impact. So through my experience and knowledge with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Stockton University’s Active Minds, I took all those resources and I employed them at Ocean City High School. Growing up, I struggled myself with mental health. I saw how my struggles were with the lack of resources, and I wanted to make sure in the future, that changed because students need to know that struggling with mental health is OK. It’s normal, and there are people there to support you no matter what.