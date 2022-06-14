Madison Dollard

Two popular Jersey Shore towns are going to court to try to block so-called “pop-up parties” at which thousands of people gather on the beach. They're acting after previous events resulted in public drinking, drug use, fights and vandalism. At least two such parties planned for later this month are currently being advertised in online fliers that encourage attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana, and promise public boxing matches. Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach are seeking court orders blocking such parties without a permit and want financial damages from the organizers. Point Pleasant Beach also plans to go to court against many of the same individuals by Monday.