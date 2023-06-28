Ocean City
The senior scored 54 goals, which was second most among the Red Raiders, to go with 11 assists for 65 points. She added 76 draw controls and 14 forced turnovers. Wenner finished her scholastic career with 109 points. She is committed to Kutztown University.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today