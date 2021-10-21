 Skip to main content
MADELYN R. HOFFMAN
Party: Green Party

Age: 64

Residence: Flanders, Morris County

Top issues:

Health care: I will advocate for a single-payer, improved and expanded Medicare for All.

Social justice: We need reparations and a defunding and demilitarization of the police. Immigration and Customs enforcement needs to be abolished and current contracts ended NOW.

Education: We must keep remote learning an option during these uncertain times, continue to teach Critical Race Theory and restructure funding for education. Let’s make college tuition-free and forgive student loan debt.

Political message: New Jersey needs to take swift and decisive action to enact a real, ECO-SOCIALIST GREEN NEW DEAL to fight over-development, climate change, gentrification, and to provide a single-payer health care system.

