MADELYN R. HOFFMAN

Party: Green Party
Age: 64
Residence: Flanders, Morris County
Top issues:
Health care: I will advocate for a single-payer, improved and expanded Medicare for All.
Social justice: We need reparations and a defunding and demilitarization of the police. Immigration and Customs enforcement needs to be abolished and current contracts ended NOW.
Education: We must keep remote learning an option during these uncertain times, continue to teach Critical Race Theory and restructure funding for education. Let’s make college tuition-free and forgive student loan debt.
Political message: New Jersey needs to take swift and decisive action to enact a real, ECO-SOCIALIST GREEN NEW DEAL to fight over-development, climate change, gentrification, and to provide a single-payer health care system.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba