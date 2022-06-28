 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maddie Abbott

LCMR vs Spirit

Lower Cape May Regional's Sabrina Faulkner 6 drives past Holy Spirit's Maddie Abbott 6 during the first half of girls Lacrosse game at Holy Spirit High School Friday May 6, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Holy Spirit

The junior scored a team-leading 67 goals. She added 57 draw controls, 24 assists, 23 ground balls and 20 forced turnovers. She helped lead the Spartans to the most wins (16) in program history. Abbott scored three or more goals in 16 of 22 games.

