Maddie Abbott

Holy Spirit
The junior scored a team-leading 67 goals. She added 57 draw controls, 24 assists, 23 ground balls and 20 forced turnovers. She helped lead the Spartans to the most wins (16) in program history. Abbott scored three or more goals in 16 of 22 games.
