Macky Bonner

Macky Bonner headshot

Boner

Lower Cape May Regional

The sophomore led the Caper Tigers in goals (51) and points (79). He added 44 ground balls and 28 assists. Bonner helped the program grow in a major way. The Caper Tiger finished 5-9 in 2021, but this spring went 11-5 and qualified for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. 

