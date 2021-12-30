Macie McCracken leads Wildwood to win

The Wildwood High School girls basketball team returned from a COVID-19 shutdown with a championship Thursday.
The Warriors beat Holy Spirit 60-50 to win the Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial bracket at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Wildwood was unable to practice or play for 10 days before the tournament started.
Freshman guard Macie McCracken scored 19 points to lead the Warriors, who improved to 3-0. Imene Fathi added 16 for Wildwood. Hanna Watson led Holy Spirit with 18.
The bracket honors the late Anzelone, a 2003 Wildwood graduate who played on the Warriors three state Group I championship teams. Anzelone died in 2005 of leukemia at the age of 20.
Holy Spirit 11 14 15 10 – 50
Wildwood 17 14 17 12 – 60
HS-Little 16, C. Bell 3, Petrosh 2, Watson 18, Murray 4, Murphy 7
WW-Fathi 16, Troiano 4, Oakley 2, McCracken 19, Little 4, Stroman-Hills 11, Benichou 4
