Lyla Brown's 3-pointer propels EHT to win

Lyla Brown sank a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left to propel the Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team to one of the program’s biggest wins in years Wednesday night.
Averie Harding scored 15 as the Eagles beat Middle Township 46-43. Middle (3-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. EHT also improved to 3-1.
Brown’s 3-pointer put EHT up 45-43. She finished with 11 points. Hara Wilson contributed 10 for EHT.
McKenzie Palek led Middle with 9.
Middle 13 14 8 8 - 43
EHT 14 15 11 6 - 46
Middle: Elston 5, McK. Palek 9, Ma. Palek 8, Elisano 4, DiMauro 8, Toland 7, Bennett 2
EHT: Brown 11, Kraybill 6, Wilson 10, Dodd 4, Harding 15