Luke Vastano

Why is it important young people become leaders in their community? A lot of people just like to blend in, and they’re afraid of sticking out. But a real leader is someone that stands out and motivates others to do the same as well, so we have more people that are able to fix our hometowns.

What was the process like coordinating a preschool reading for National Honor Society? Preschools have a very small gap of free time, especially because of the COVID-19 rules that were coming about. So we had to be in and out within a very small window of time, and there was a lot of classrooms and we didn’t have that many students, but we still managed to get it done. It taught me that there’s a lot of different layers to leading a certain event or a certain cause. There’s more things than meet the eye. You think people would simply cooperate with you, but sometimes there’re obstacles in the way. That’s where you have to work with the other people on your team and get past it the best way possible.