Stuck inside the house is no place to be in the middle of July.
And there are only so many times you can hit up the pool without getting bored. Below is a list of fun events that are sure to please.
Lucy the Elephant’s 139th birthday
The area’s oldest pachyderm is about to get a little older as Margate’s own Lucy The Elephant prepares to turn 139 years old this weekend. The occasion will be celebrated in style as a pop-up version of the legendary Lenny’s Hot Dogs will be on hand selling delicious dogs with their famous pepper hash, as well as corn on the cob and sodas.
Lenny’s was a classic 1970’s hang out that was previously located just down the street from Lucy. This year, the pop-up version will be re-created on Decatur Avenue in Lucy’s parking lot.
In addition to Lenny’s, there will be a 9-hole mini-golf course as well as a giant inflatable cornhole toss on the grounds.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Lucy’s historic move, which will be commemorated by the town of Margate renaming the beach block of Decatur Avenue to Lucy Plaza.
Folks can stop by and wish Lucy a happy birthday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 18, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19. “Birthday presents” in the form of cash donations are encouraged and appreciated.
The street re-naming will officially take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20. Lucy the Elephant is located at 9200 Atlantic Ave. in Margate. Go to LucyTheElephant.org.
Free concert at Albert Music Hall
Folks in the Waretown area will have a chance to enjoy an evening of live music at Albert Music Hall at the Waretown Lake Pavilion from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
The show is free to attend and will include performances by Redbird, Last Whippoorwill, Elaine & the Cimarron Sky Band and Grassland. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Light refreshments will be available for purchase. The Waretown Lake Pavilion is located at 182 Wells Mill Road in Waretown. Go to AlbertHall.org.
Tales of the Victorians in Cape May
Looking to add a bit of thespian culture to your summer? From 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13, East Lynne Theater Company will offer “Tales of the Victorians,” a series of live theatrical performances to be held for small audiences of just 10 people.
Each show will take place in the backyard of an unnamed home in Cape May. Reservations are required to attend. Once reservations are made, the location of the home will be revealed. Reservations may be made by calling the theater at 609-884-5898. The cost is a minimum donation of $5, to be paid with cash at the door. Ages 12 and under are free.
Movies and music in downtown Wildwood
Wildwood is hosting a full summer schedule of both at Byrne Plaza, which boasts 45,000 square feet of outdoor space, offering guests plenty of opportunity for social distancing while enjoying the evening’s entertainment.
Movies will be shown Tuesday evenings as soon as the sun goes down, while concerts will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays.
Tuesday Movies in the Plaza Schedule:
July 21 — The Star
July 28 — Abominable
Aug. 11 — The Incredibles
Aug. 18 — Pinocchio
Aug. 25 — The Secret Life of Pets 2
Thursday Music in the Plaza Schedule:
July 16 — Jamison Celtic Rock
July 23 — Best of the Eagles
July 30 — Animal House
Aug. 6 — A.M. Radio- ’60s and ’70s Tribute Band
Aug. 13 — 40 North
Aug. 20 — Bell Bottom Blues — Eric Clapton Tribute
Aug. 27 — The Chatterband
Sept. 3 — Stellar Mojo
All movies and concerts are free to attend. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com for more info.
40th Annual Avalon 5-Mile Run
This year the annual 5-mile run in Avalon will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 18. This year will be a bit different than in the past. This year, the event is virtual and can be done from anywhere.
For those who prefer not to run, there is a 2-mile noncompetitive walk that can be done from wherever you choose as well. No awards will be given out this year.
The cost to preregister is $25 for the run and $15 for the walk. T-shirts will be given to the first 175 people who preregister. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 17. Go to RunSignUp.com to preregister.
Proceeds benefit CONTACT Cape Atlantic.
Sip, Shop and Stroll in Wildwood
Fun times are ahead as the Downtown Wildwood Arts & Music series begins this Friday, July 17, with an artist-themed Sip, Shop and Stroll event to take place at Byrne Plaza in downtown Wildwood.
The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and will feature more than 12 local artists displaying and selling original pastel and acrylic paintings, handmade jewelry, leather goods, pottery and more. Terra Nonno Winery will offer wine tastings with bottles for sale as well, and live acoustic music will be performed throughout the evening.
Free parking will be available at Byrne Plaza.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com.
Ghost Walks in Cape May
The most haunted town in all of New Jersey will put a bit of fright in your night as Historic Cold Spring Village will host ghost walks on Thursday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
The 45-minute lantern lit strolls will be hosted by local medium Bob Bitting. Bitting will tell tales of the mysterious spectral happenings reported by Village staff and revealed by paranormal investigation teams over the years.
Guests are encouraged to bring bug spray. Tickets are $16 per person, $14 for HCSV members and $12 for children 3-12 years old. Tickets can be purchased in advance by going to HCSV.org, at the Seashore Road gatehouse during operating hours or at Cold Spring Brewery thereafter. The walks are weather permitting.
All tours start at Cold Spring Brewery at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.
Go to HCSV.org.
