For the fourth year in a row, America’s oldest roadside landmark and Margate’s beloved Lucy the Elephant has won the Best of the Press award for the Best Landmark.

Director Richard Helfant has been involved with the historic structure since 2000, but has been inspired by Lucy for decades. Helfant works diligently to show others the magic of Lucy despite the challenges that occur as time passes.

“I’ve been involved with Lucy since seventh grade. So I started selling candy to raise money for her restoration and to save her from a wrecking ball.” Helfant said.

Back then, his teacher and mentor, Mr. Julius Woods, was one of the founders of the Save Lucy committee and encouraged students to sell baked goods to support the monument. Nowadays, the sense of community has deteriorated and Lucy doesn’t have as many volunteers.

“But today, our fundraising is different. The gift shop is the main source of funding that we have. And you have to realize in the early days Lucy only had 2,000 or 3,000 visitors a year— now we have 130,000 visitors a year.” Helfant said.

There’s a lot of history behind Lucy the Elephant, even dating back to the Prohibition Era, when rum runners used her eyes to signal green if it was OK to bring rum on shore and light her up red if it wasn’t. As time passes, however, another hurdle the old landmark is currently overcoming is a large restoration project to replace the exterior with new metal and wood. The restoration project has kept Lucy hidden behind scaffolding for the past 13 months.

Helfant hopes by fall 2023 Lucy will have all interior repairs completed as well as a new gift shop, an interpretive center for virtual tours and a public restroom facility.

None of this work could be completed without donations to Lucy. Donations have been made to Lucy in memory of loved ones or through fundraising events such as their benefit concert starring Frank Sinatra’s daughter Dina Martin in December.

“We realize not everybody can donate $1,000, and you know Lucy is a testament to that,” Helfant said, noting there have been plenty of “people who donate the nickels and the dimes and the dollars.”