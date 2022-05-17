 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LUCY THE ELEPHANT

  • 0

LUCY THE ELEPHANT 

Lucy has been closed for tours since Sept. 20 to allow for the complete replacement of her exterior metal skin.

The project initially was expected to be completed in time for Memorial Day weekend 2022. Construction likely will not be finished until August.

but tours are expected to resume again Memorial Day weekend for the summer.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News