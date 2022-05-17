LUCY THE ELEPHANT
Lucy has been closed for tours since Sept. 20 to allow for the complete replacement of her exterior metal skin.
The project initially was expected to be completed in time for Memorial Day weekend 2022. Construction likely will not be finished until August.
but tours are expected to resume again Memorial Day weekend for the summer.
