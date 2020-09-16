MARGATE—Lucy the Elephant is finally turning into an Airbnb after a six-month wait due to COVID-19.
In February, South Jersey's landmark elephant announced it will turn into an Airbnb for three nights for up to two guests per night in March, but the stays were postponed due to the pandemic.
The six guests will now get their chance to sleep in Lucy next week, with new cleaning and safety guidelines in place, according to a spokeswoman for Airbnb.
