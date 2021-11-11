'Lucky' LaTorre served with Navy in WWII

Fortunato “Lucky” LaTorre was only 17 when he decided to drop out of Atlantic City High School to go and serve his country.

LaTorre says his nickname Lucky comes from his last name, because it was similar to fortunate.

What LaTorre did takes a lot of courage. For someone to sacrifice their education at a young age to go and serve for their country is something not a lot of people would do. But he never had second thoughts.

“I was a sophomore at the time when I decided to leave high school,” said LaTorre. “When you turn 18, they made you join the Army, and I didn’t want to, so the best decision for me was to leave school early and join the Navy.”

LaTorre’s father was in the Italian Navy during World War I.

LaTorre was assigned to the USS Tacloban PG-22 in the Pacific Theater and was in the service from 1944 to 1946.

He could tell you the exact day of some of the events that he has lived through. He describes how horrific the times were when typhoons hit the Buckner Bay Naval Base in Okinawa, Japan.

“This was the worst typhoon that was seen in over 100 years, ships were piled up and many innocent lives were lost,” he said.