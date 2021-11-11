'Lucky' LaTorre served with Navy in WWII

Fortunato “Lucky” LaTorre was only 17 when he decided to drop out of Atlantic City High School to go and serve his country.
LaTorre says his nickname Lucky comes from his last name, because it was similar to fortunate.
What LaTorre did takes a lot of courage. For someone to sacrifice their education at a young age to go and serve for their country is something not a lot of people would do. But he never had second thoughts.
“I was a sophomore at the time when I decided to leave high school,” said LaTorre. “When you turn 18, they made you join the Army, and I didn’t want to, so the best decision for me was to leave school early and join the Navy.”
LaTorre’s father was in the Italian Navy during World War I.
LaTorre was assigned to the USS Tacloban PG-22 in the Pacific Theater and was in the service from 1944 to 1946.
He could tell you the exact day of some of the events that he has lived through. He describes how horrific the times were when typhoons hit the Buckner Bay Naval Base in Okinawa, Japan.
“This was the worst typhoon that was seen in over 100 years, ships were piled up and many innocent lives were lost,” he said.
Because of where he was stationed, LaTorre said he was near the scene when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.
“I was very lucky to make it out of there alive,” LaTorre said. “A lot of the guys I grew up with who were in the service with me, weren’t so lucky. I lost a lot of friends at a young age.”
After the war ended, Fortunato returned home to Atlantic City. He married his sweetheart Estelle and the two have three children.
LaTorre was a waiter and bartender when he returned from the service. A friend of his taught him all he needed to know. And although Fortunato was a bartender, he was never one to drink alcohol. To this day, he never has and does not have a desire to.
“My father loves to spend Sunday dinner telling war stories to his kids and great grandchildren.” said LaTorre’s son Joe.
LaTorre, now 94, still drives and spends his days playing poker at the casinos in Atlantic City. He still lives in Atlantic City.
On this Veterans Day, LaTorre said he remains thankful for his time in the Navy and gives his utmost respect to all who serve today.