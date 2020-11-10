'Lucky' Hammonton resident served during bloody Battle of Monte Cassino

George Cappuccio considers himself to be a “lucky guy” for many reasons.
The 99-year-old Hammonton resident will turn 100 on Feb. 21.
Cappuccio has a loving wife, Agatha, and family.
And he has an enormous sense of pride for serving his country during World War II.
“I really am a lucky guy,” Cappuccio said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Cappuccio fought in the United States Army 995th field artillery battalion from October 1942 to October 1945 in the European Theater, which was combat that primarily took place in Italy, France and Germany.
The WWII veteran left to go overseas when he was 21 and was originally deployed from New York to Africa. From there, he landed in Naples, Italy.
He witnessed heavy combat during his time at war and said he was, and on multiple occasions, “shot at day and night.”
But nothing compared to the Battle of Monte Cassino, which was one of the longest and bloodiest battles of the war, lasting from January to May of 1944.
There were about 55,000 Allied casualties.
The Axis powers suffered an estimated 20,000 casualties.
“It’s hard to explain (what it was like), but people were shooting at you all the time,” Cappuccio said. “There was fear, but we did our job. We learned to fight. We had to.”
The Allies were advancing toward Rome to break through and capture the city from the Axis powers. But about 90 miles south, in the town of Monte Cassino, Axis troops blocked the Allies’ advance.
There were four attacks over the course of five months to attempt to break through.
The first three failed.
“Sometimes, during the night, we had to fire all night long,” Cappuccio said. “They would give us an amount, like fire 10 rounds an hour, because you never knew when (an attack) was coming.”
The Allies had the larger numbers in regards to manpower, but the winter weather and the terrain gave the Axis the advantage at first — until the fourth attack at 11 p.m. on May 11, 1944.
It ended with an Allied victory on the afternoon of May 12.
But it was not easy.
“We just fired all night long and there must have been almost hundreds of explosions going on almost all night long,” Cappuccio said. “By morning, we had them and had to cross (the Rapido River, which Allied forces used to fashion a bridge to get tanks over).”
Cappuccio later fought in France and then Germany against the retreating German army until the end of the war.
He said he would receive letters during his time in service. Sometimes he would get mail that was two weeks old or one month old but “for the most part we could stay in touch.”
“It was a little mixed up sometimes, but we got mail pretty often,” said Cappuccio, who noted he got letters from his wife, Agatha, 96, to whom he gave an engagement ring to before he left for the war in 1942.
Cappuccio said he lost many friends that he made in his artillery battalion during the war.
“We had to do our job,” he said. “We knew what was going on”
Overall, he was in heavy combat for two-plus years in his deployment.
“It wasn’t easy, believe me,” Cappuccio said. “We had rainy seasons where we were stuck in the mud. We couldn’t take a bath for two weeks sometimes. We were shot at a lot.”
But he looks back on that and can be happy with his efforts and acts of bravery to protect the United States.
“Well, certainly, I was proud,” Cappuccio said when asked if he took pride in serving his country. “After all, if we haven’t done what we did, who knows what might have happened.”
