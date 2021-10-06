 Skip to main content
LT Struble
Major-league team: Free agent (previously New York Mets)

Position: Utility

Years: 2

2021 stats: 34 games, .235 average, 10 runs, a double, a triple, eight RBIs combined with rookie league GCL Mets, high single-A Brooklyn Cyclones and triple-A St. Lucie Mets.

Career stats: 52 games, .233 average, 24 runs, two doubles, a triple, 13 RBIs.

High school: Hammonton

Just the facts: Struble was selected in the 29th round (868th overall) of the 2019 draft by the Mets. He was released by New York on Aug. 1.

