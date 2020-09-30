LPGA Classic adjusts to global pandemic, A.C. casino employment sees significant decline and more

Defending champ Lexi Thompson has 'so many great memories' of ShopRite LPGA Classic: This year’s golf tournament will be unlike any other since the Classic began in 1986. No fans will attend because of COVID-19. The Classic will be 72 holes instead of its typical 54 because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament’s two pro-am rounds, freeing up the course for an additional 18 holes of competition.
AtlantiCare expands family planning services in Atlantic City to meet community need: “We recognized that there is absolutely value to family planning services. There is definitely a need,” said Sandra Garrett, assistant vice president for women and children service line for AtlantiCare.
Atlantic City casino employment down 21% in August: On Aug. 31, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa laid off 2,295 employees, an action reflected in employment data submitted to state gaming regulators the next day. Borgata is the largest casino employer in the city and typically reports more than 5,000 jobs. For August, the Marina District property reported 3,128 employees.
Stockton Atlantic City groundbreaking set for October: The new student residence hall — Phase 2 of the university’s city campus — will be built in the city’s University District, at the site of the Eldredge Building at Atlantic and South Providence avenues.
Mizpah Fire Company closed due to criminal investigation, officials say: The Hamilton Township Committee has been advised by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office of a criminal investigation into certain financial activities and dealings involving members of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company.
Contact: 609-272-7286
Twitter @ACPress_LC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!