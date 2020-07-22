The Lower Township Police Department is following the recommendation of the national organizers of National Night Out and postponing the event until the first Tuesday of October, which is October 6, according to a news release from the department.
"The Lower Township Police Department understands the importance of this event to our community and at the same time, realizes the need to ensure the safety off all our citizens," police said. "Stay tuned to Nixle and/or our Facebook page as details of the October event are released. Thank you for your patience during this time and we look forward to seeing everyone in October."
