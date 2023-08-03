Seven candidates are running for two seats three-year seats representing the township on the Lower Cape May Regional Board of Education.
Incumbents Thomas Connelly Jr. and Charles Jason Hunt are being challenged by Kathryn Brown, Violanda Di Renzo-Adams, Jessica Donohue, James "Coach JR" Morris and Robert Osborn, Jr.
Deborah de la Cretaz and Incumbents Gary Douglass Sr. and Joseph E. Thomas are running unopposed for three-year seats on the Lower Township Elementary Board of Education.
