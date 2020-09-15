The Lower Township Police Department is following the recommendations of the national organizers of “National Night Out” and cancelling the event for 2020.
"The Department was hoping to hold the event in October of this year but out of an abundance of caution for our community and visitors, we have decided to follow other police agencies and cancel. We look forward to holding “National Night Out” in 2021 and plan to make the event bigger and better than ever. Thank you for your support and we hope you all stay safe and stay healthy," according to a statement on their Facebook page.
