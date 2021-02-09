 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Township police are looking for a missing child
0 comments

Lower Township police are looking for a missing child

Karl A. Daniels

Karl A. Daniels, 15, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, who is 5 feet. 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. 

 LLOWER TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT / PROVIDED

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The police are seeking the public's assistance to help find a missing child.

Karl A. Daniels, 15, is a black male, who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. Daniels was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the area of North Cape May, police said.

Daniels was last seen wearing a black Jacket and black pants, police said.

If anyone has information that can assist in helping safely locate Daniels, call 911 or contact the police at 609-886-2711.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News