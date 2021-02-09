Lower Township police are looking for a missing child

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The police are seeking the public's assistance to help find a missing child.

Karl A. Daniels, 15, is a black male, who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. Daniels was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the area of North Cape May, police said.

Priole to replace Mastriana as Lower Township police chief LOWER TOWNSHIP — Capt. William Priole will assume command of the Police Department as chief …

Daniels was last seen wearing a black Jacket and black pants, police said.

If anyone has information that can assist in helping safely locate Daniels, call 911 or contact the police at 609-886-2711.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202 vjackson@pressofac.com Twitter@ACPressJackson

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.