LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a township teen last seen on Monday afternoon.

Joshua Cornwell was spotted around noon wearing a red T-shirt and shorts while riding a teal beach bike on May Avenue in the township's Erma section, police said in a news release.

The teenager is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Police ask that information about his whereabouts is given to them by calling 609-886-2711.