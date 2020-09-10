In a call to residents Wednesday, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel updated residents on the number of cases in the municipality and plans for a food drive.

"As of yesterday, there were 105 active cases of the coronavirus in the county, 16 of which were in Lower Township," Sippel said."This past Friday, the governor signed an executive order to allow indoor dining and movie theaters to open with a 25% capacity. This is a good step in the right direction for our small businesses especially with the fall weather approaching."

This Saturday, Council will be having another drive through food drive between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in front of Town Hall, 2600 Bayshore Road in the Villas section of the township, he said.

"A few months back we had a great food drive to help families that were struggling during this pandemic. We were able to stock the shelves of the food banks and feed hundreds of families, unfortunately many of these families still need our help," he said. "We all care about our fellow neighbors and residents, if you are in a position to donate please stop by and help those in need."

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

