CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Lower Township man was charged on Friday with being in possession of more than 1,800 pieces of child pornography, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

John T. Gillespie Jr., a 35-year-old resident of the township's North Cape May section, was arrested on Friday. Authorities were led to him by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the prosecutor's office said in Monday a news release.

Gillespie allegedly uploaded various images and videos of child pornography to his personal Google account, the prosecutor's office said.

A search warrant was executed at his home, where authorities retrieved multiple computers, tablets and external hard drives storing the explicit content, the prosecutor's office said.

Gillespie was first taken to Cape Regional Medical Center before being sent to Cape May County jail charged with second-degree possession of child pornography. Defendants charged with second-degree crimes face between five to 10 years in state prison, the prosecutor's office said.