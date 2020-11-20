 Skip to main content
Lower Township, Mainland High School go virtual Friday amid COVID-19 concerns
Lower Township, Mainland High School go virtual Friday amid COVID-19 concerns

School buses lined up at the school district's transportation center in Egg Harbor Township Thursday Aug 20, 2020.

At least two South Jersey school districts are changing their Friday instruction plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Lower Township school officials announced that they will be switching to 100% virtual instruction as of Friday.

“The district will remain closed for in-person instruction through winter break,” according to the letter. “We will monitor the impact that this virus is having on our community and provide an update on December 21, 2020 to our families regarding the reopening or extended closure of our schools for in-person instruction.”

Similarly, officials at Mainland Regional High School announced that the school would be closed for in-person instruction Friday, but only for the day.

“We are making  this  decision  because  we have just been informed that  a non-classroom staff member that was  in  the  building today  has  since  tested  positive  for  COVID-19,” according to a Thursday letter to parents. “Due  to  the  late hour, we  are  taking the precautionary measure  of closing  the  High School to students,  faculty  and  staff tomorrow. If anyone is identified as a close contact, the Department of Health and/or the school nurses will be following up.

"We are working with the Atlantic County Department of Health to ensure a safe return to in-person instruction after the Thanksgiving Break," the letter continues. 

