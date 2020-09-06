090620_nws_airfest

On September 5th 2020, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum at the Cape May Airport, held its annual Labor day weekend Airfest. Jack McDermott, 9 of Moorestown, takes a look at the cockpit of a Mig aircraft.

AirFest draws aviation fans, pilots to Lower Township: It’s one of the few events in South Jersey that wasn’t canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families, couples and photographers all milled about the event, taking in the live music and waiting for the planes to start flying.

Boards of elections adjust as early vote counting allowed: Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills into law a week ago Friday, one of which allows early counting as a way of giving election boards more time to count the unprecedented number of paper mail-in ballots they will see in the general election.

Shore towns, businesses may see more people year round as COVID-19 drives real estate market: “We saw people start to say, ‘I want to get out of where I’m living,’ whether it be Cherry Hill, North Jersey, Philadelphia, anywhere in the tri-state area,” Hartman Home Team real estate agent Todd Gordon said. “They wanted to get out of a major city and get down the shore where things are a little more open. Then they saw that interest rates were low."

South Jersey prescription fraud ring follows national playbook: In South Jersey’s case, the fraud allegedly involved recruiters, more than a dozen of their subordinates, and at least two out-of-state pharmacies that conspired to defraud the New Jersey state health benefit plan by having public employees submit claims with their health insurance provider specially made, or “compounded” medications, which they didn’t really need.

Defending state champs Ocean City has new girls soccer coach: Assistant coach Lisa Cuneo will take over the program after seven-year coach Kelly Halliday stepped down earlier in the summer. “We were a state championship program (last year),” Cuneo said. “I think we will keep rolling in the right direction.”

Ocean City Girls Soccer defeats Ramapo 3-0 to win the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championship on 11/16/2019. Ocean City coach Kelly Halliday.

