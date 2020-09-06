AirFest draws aviation fans, pilots to Lower Township: It’s one of the few events in South Jersey that wasn’t canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families, couples and photographers all milled about the event, taking in the live music and waiting for the planes to start flying.
Boards of elections adjust as early vote counting allowed: Gov. Phil Murphy signed three bills into law a week ago Friday, one of which allows early counting as a way of giving election boards more time to count the unprecedented number of paper mail-in ballots they will see in the general election.
Shore towns, businesses may see more people year round as COVID-19 drives real estate market: “We saw people start to say, ‘I want to get out of where I’m living,’ whether it be Cherry Hill, North Jersey, Philadelphia, anywhere in the tri-state area,” Hartman Home Team real estate agent Todd Gordon said. “They wanted to get out of a major city and get down the shore where things are a little more open. Then they saw that interest rates were low."
South Jersey prescription fraud ring follows national playbook: In South Jersey’s case, the fraud allegedly involved recruiters, more than a dozen of their subordinates, and at least two out-of-state pharmacies that conspired to defraud the New Jersey state health benefit plan by having public employees submit claims with their health insurance provider specially made, or “compounded” medications, which they didn’t really need.
Defending state champs Ocean City has new girls soccer coach: Assistant coach Lisa Cuneo will take over the program after seven-year coach Kelly Halliday stepped down earlier in the summer. “We were a state championship program (last year),” Cuneo said. “I think we will keep rolling in the right direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.