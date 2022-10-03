Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition runs ‘Sticker Shock’ campaign to combat underage drinking

WILDWOOD — Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition, a youth support program created by Cape Assist back in 2012, raises awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and drug misuse through the national Sticker Shock campaign. Coalition members and volunteers marked cases of beer and other beverages that are popular with young adults with the custom green stickers, designed to discourage adults from buying alcohol for minors. This year, the youth coalition worked alongside associates from Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor Outlet in Cape May, the Villas Liquor Store and Gorman’s Wine and Spirits.