Lower Cape May

Coach: Scott Holden
Last season’s record: 9-18
2022-23 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Caper Tigers return a solid core and should be improved. Archie Lawler, a 6-2 senior, averaged 18 points and six rebounds. Jacob Bey, a 6-4 senior, scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds last season. Junior guard Macky Bonner averaged 8.3 points last season and is a player to watch this season.
