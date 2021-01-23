 Skip to main content
Lower Cape May
Lower Cape May

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Coach: Mike Pittman

Last season’s record: 3-21

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Molly Mcguigan, 5-7, Sr., F; Alyssa Wagner, 5-6, Sr., G; Lindsay Holden, 5-3, Jr., G; Sarah Donahue, 5-5, So. G; Arianna Cataldo, 5-6, Jr. G; Janaya Elam, 5-10, So., F; Kaitlyn McGuigan, 5-6, Fr., G; Hailey Anzelone, 5-5, Fr., G.

Outlook: Pittman said the team is happy to be in the gym and to have an opportunity to compete. The goal of the season is to play together and focus on improving each day. Holden, who averaged 12.5 points last season, will lead the Caper Tigers.

