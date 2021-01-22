LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
Coach: Scott Holden
Last season’s record: 10-17
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Jordan Pierce, 6-2, Sr., F; James Jamison, 6-1, Sr. F; Jadan Farrow, 5-10, Jr., G; Archie Lawler, 6-2, So., G; Jacob Bey, 6-4, So., C; Mike Cronin, 6-2, So., G; Macky Bonner, 5-10, Fr. G; Oguer Nunez, 5-9, Fr., G; Kamauri Wright, 5-9, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Caper Tigers will be young this winter, with most players being sophomore or freshman, but Holden expects the team to improve as the season unfolds. Lawler was the leading scorer last season and Pierce will be starting for his third season.
