Lower Cape May
Lower Cape May

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Coach: Scott Holden

Last season’s record: 10-17

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Jordan Pierce, 6-2, Sr., F; James Jamison, 6-1, Sr. F; Jadan Farrow, 5-10, Jr., G; Archie Lawler, 6-2, So., G; Jacob Bey, 6-4, So., C; Mike Cronin, 6-2, So., G; Macky Bonner, 5-10, Fr. G; Oguer Nunez, 5-9, Fr., G; Kamauri Wright, 5-9, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Caper Tigers will be young this winter, with most players being sophomore or freshman, but Holden expects the team to improve as the season unfolds. Lawler was the leading scorer last season and Pierce will be starting for his third season.

