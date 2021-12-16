Lower Cape May
Coach: Pat Holden
Last season’s record: 1-9
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Lindsay Holden, 5-2, Sr., G; Sara Donohue, 5-6, Jr., G/F; Kaitlyn McGuigan, 5-5, So., G; Breanna Loper, 5-7, So., F.
Outlook: Pat Holden, the former Lower boys coach, takes over as interim coach. His daughter Lindsay averaged 16 points per game last season.
