Lower Cape May wins second straight

The Lower Cape May Regional High School football team won its second straight game with a 35-28 win over Oakcrest on Friday night.

Lower quarterback Rob White and running back Marcus Hebron eached ran for two touchdowns.

Lower took the lead for good when took the second half kick off and drove eight minutes for a touchdown. White scored on a 10-yard run to put the Caper Tigers up 28-21.

Oakcrest senior quarterback Nissim Respes threw

The Falcons trailed by 14 with less than three minutes to play but still had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds.

Trailing by seven, Respes returned a Lower fumble 35 yards to the Lower 20-yard line with 1:36 left.

The Falcons then moved to the Lower 5 before a the Caper Tigers knocked down a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 20 seconds left.

Oakcrest 7 14 0 7 - 28

Lower Cape May 14 7 7 7 - 35

FIRST QUARTER

LCM – White 66 run (Tosto kick)

OK – Gonzalez 90 kickoff return (Connelly kick)