Lower Cape May won a doubleheader from Pleasantville, beating the Greyhounds 13-2 and 17-0
In the first game, Kody Lewis had two RBIs and Hunter Ray contributed three hits for Lower Cape May. Evan Shoffler chipped in with a double for Lower.
In the second game, Kyle Satt was 3 for 3 with five RBIs for Lower (9-2). Anderson Ryan and Shoffler each had two RBIs.
