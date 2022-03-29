 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

  • 0

Coach: JoAnn McLaughlin (fifth season)

2021 record: 9-6

Maggie Boyle headshot

Boyle

Outlook: Practice and preseason training has been going very well, the team is working hard and the culture has been positive, McLaughlin said. Senior attacker Maggie Boyle, who scored 50 goals and was a first-team Press All-Star, Julia Gibson, an honorable mention, and senior midfielders Sabrina Faulkner, a second team All Star, Maddie Schiffbauer and Jenna O'Neill all return and are expected to lead the team. Faulkner has 102 goals for her career.

"Through teamwork we have the ability to have an unprecedented season," McLaughlin.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News