LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Outlook: Practice and preseason training has been going very well, the team is working hard and the culture has been positive, McLaughlin said. Senior attacker Maggie Boyle, who scored 50 goals and was a first-team Press All-Star, Julia Gibson, an honorable mention, and senior midfielders Sabrina Faulkner, a second team All Star, Maddie Schiffbauer and Jenna O'Neill all return and are expected to lead the team. Faulkner has 102 goals for her career.