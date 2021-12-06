Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Brittany O’Donnell
2021 record: 5-4
What to watch: The Caper-Tigers, a coed team, feature senior captains Julia Gibson and Blaise McKeown and juniors Kaitlyn Crouthamel and Justin Melli.
“We have a couple more (swimmers) than last year, but we’re still back to what we were before COVID,” O’Donnell said. “That’s why we’re coed (they were separate teams until last winter). We have a couple good freshmen. We’re happy to see the kids improve. Many haven’t grown up swimming. Justin and Kaitlyn work very hard. It’ll be nice to see what they can do.”
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba