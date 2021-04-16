Lower Cape May Regional

Outlook: This will be a rebuilding season as the Caper Tigers lost 13 seniors and have lower numbers than usual, Boyle said. But they are some talented players expected to step up, including senior midfielder Collin Hassay and junior midfielder Mikey Castellano. Other key players include juniors Matthew Brown (attack), Brody Saltzman and Wayne Reichle (defense), sophomore attackman Taj Turner and freshman Macky Bonner (midfielder) and Oguer Nunez (long stick midfielder).