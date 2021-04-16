 Skip to main content
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Chris Boyle (sixth season, 42-29)

2019 record: 11-6

Outlook: This will be a rebuilding season as the Caper Tigers lost 13 seniors and have lower numbers than usual, Boyle said. But they are some talented players expected to step up, including senior midfielder Collin Hassay and junior midfielder Mikey Castellano. Other key players include juniors Matthew Brown (attack), Brody Saltzman and Wayne Reichle (defense), sophomore attackman Taj Turner and freshman Macky Bonner (midfielder) and Oguer Nunez (long stick midfielder).

“This will be a challenging year, but I’m excited to see the new players and young players get better every day,” Boyle said.

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

