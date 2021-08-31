LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

What to watch: The Caper Tigers should be good with Samantha Mancuso, Vika Simonsen and Delaney Brown, last year's No. 1, 2 and 3 singles, respectively, all returning. Marley Kronemeyer and freshman Ina Nikolova will probably be first doubles, and sophomore Jayci Shivers and freshman Maddie Gilbert will likely be second doubles.

"We're hoping to be very competitive," Douglass said. "Our three singles players were all pretty good last year, and I expect the same if not more this year. Our second doubles lacks experience, but I'm hoping they'll be more competitive in the second half. We'll take it one at a time."