Lower Cape May Regional

Outlook: Key returners include seniors Braydon Castillo and Marcus Hebron, who both were previous district champions, region finalists and state qualifiers. Castillo missed last season with an injury, and Hebron finished third at the region tournament and made it to the top 12 (blood round) at states for the second straight season. Newcomer Brock Zurawski, who transferred from St. Augustine and is a two-time state qualifier. Brody Saltzman and Jay Farrow, who was also a previous a region qualifier, will be expected to make an impact.