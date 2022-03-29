Lower Cape May Regional

Outlook: The Caper Tigers are a young and developing team, but are expected to finish above .500, Blackley said. With strong defenders such as sophomore Jackson Brown and senior Wayne Reichle and attackers like juniors Taj Turner and Gavin Hill and senior Matthew Brown and sophomore midfielder Macky Bonner, Lower will continue to grow together and improve over the course of the season. The team lacks numbers, but the players they do have are talented, including freshmen Dennis Serra and Jake Robson.