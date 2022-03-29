 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lower Cape May Regional

Coach: Cole Blackley (first season)

2021 record: 5-9

Outlook: The Caper Tigers are a young and developing team, but are expected to finish above .500, Blackley said. With strong defenders such as sophomore Jackson Brown and senior Wayne Reichle and attackers like juniors Taj Turner and Gavin Hill and senior Matthew Brown and sophomore midfielder Macky Bonner, Lower will continue to grow together and improve over the course of the season. The team lacks numbers, but the players they do have are talented, including freshmen Dennis Serra and Jake Robson.

"I am extremely excited to be the head coach of the Lower Cape May boys lacrosse team. I have watched a lot of these athletes grow up since they were young," Blackley said. "It's awesome to finally be able to coach them and mold them into great lacrosse players and even better men."

