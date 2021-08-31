 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lower Cape May Regional
0 comments

Lower Cape May Regional

Coach: Denis Elia (16th season) 

2020 record: 6-5

Group: S.J. Group II 

What to watch: Lower should be strong on defense and at midfield, Elia said. The Caper Tigers' leading scorer and two other key players were lost to graduation, but junior Miguel Valencia and seniors Troy Genaro and Mikey Flores return to lead the midfield and will be expected to be vital players as the team looks to contend. Also returning are senior Andrew Weber, junior Taj Turner and sophomore Deron Azile.

"There is a lot of potential on this team this season but we have to work hard to achieve success," Elia said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News