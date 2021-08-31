Lower Cape May Regional

2020 record: 6-5
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: Lower should be strong on defense and at midfield, Elia said. The Caper Tigers' leading scorer and two other key players were lost to graduation, but junior Miguel Valencia and seniors Troy Genaro and Mikey Flores return to lead the midfield and will be expected to be vital players as the team looks to contend. Also returning are senior Andrew Weber, junior Taj Turner and sophomore Deron Azile.
"There is a lot of potential on this team this season but we have to work hard to achieve success," Elia said.
