LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Outlook: Lower returns state qualifiers Marcus Hebron and Braydon Castillo, both juniors, and region qualifiers Christian Campanaro, Sean Connelly and cousins David Tosto and Wesley Tosto. The Caper Tigers also feature nationally ranked Shane Whitney. Damiana expects the upper waits to be Lower’s strength as incoming freshman will fill in the lower classes and may have growing pains with this shortened season.

“We just be able to compete and get through the season,” Damiana said. “We want to make sure we have all 15 matches and get to the postseason. That’s what we want to do.”