 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL
0 comments

LOWER CAPE MAY REGIONAL

Coach: Billy Damiana (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 22-4

Outlook: Lower returns state qualifiers Marcus Hebron and Braydon Castillo, both juniors, and region qualifiers Christian Campanaro, Sean Connelly and cousins David Tosto and Wesley Tosto. The Caper Tigers also feature nationally ranked Shane Whitney. Damiana expects the upper waits to be Lower’s strength as incoming freshman will fill in the lower classes and may have growing pains with this shortened season.

“We just be able to compete and get through the season,” Damiana said. “We want to make sure we have all 15 matches and get to the postseason. That’s what we want to do.”

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News