Lower Cape May Regional

What to watch: With eighth returning starters, the Caper Tigers are a good group to watch this season. Senior defender Katie Suter, junior goalkeeper Kiara "Kiki" Soto, who had two shutouts last season and junior forward/ midfielder Joanna Bonney, who led the team in points in 2020 all return as team captains. Sophomore forward Sianna King and junior midfielder Logan McKeown are also key players returning. Lower has a strong freshman class, including Bella Lund.